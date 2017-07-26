Numerous boating party arrests

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

SURRY — Law enforcement officers arrested nine individuals for operating under the influence, two for marijuana possession and issued numerous summonses at the annual offshore boating event in Cobham Bay off Chippokes Plantation State Park.

While the boating event occurs the same weekend as the Pork, Peanut and Pine Festival, it is not connected to that event, according the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.