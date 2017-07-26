Several school projects underway

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
Schools may be out for summer, but several continue to bustle with activity in Isle of Wight County — one of them with chickens.
The division launched multiple facility renovations this summer, including a repaving of the parking lot at Hardy Elementary School and a building-wide repainting at Carrollton Elementary, which is also having pipes and pipe connections replaced in its sprinkler system after it was cited for a violation this past year due to leaks.
Windsor High School is currently undergoing the most substantial overhaul, as the division moves to carve out a new cosmetology lab and collaboration space as well as build a greenhouse before the new school year begins. The work is part of a new education plan and high school redesign unveiled by the division earlier this year, which calls for an influx of new Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses for students.
The construction at Windsor High is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 1, according to Director of Support Services Marty Callender. Classes are scheduled to begin Sept. 5.