Several school projects underway

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Schools may be out for summer, but several continue to bustle with activity in Isle of Wight County — one of them with chickens.

The division launched multiple facility renovations this summer, including a repaving of the parking lot at Hardy Elementary School and a building-wide repainting at Carrollton Elementary, which is also having pipes and pipe connections replaced in its sprinkler system after it was cited for a violation this past year due to leaks.

Windsor High School is currently undergoing the most substantial overhaul, as the division moves to carve out a new cosmetology lab and collaboration space as well as build a greenhouse before the new school year begins. The work is part of a new education plan and high school redesign unveiled by the division earlier this year, which calls for an influx of new Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses for students.