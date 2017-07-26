Arts League director says street market poorly managed

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

A street closing request for an autumn vintage market spurred Arts League Director Sheila Gwaltney to raise concerns about its management.

Gwaltney spoke Monday at the Smithfield Town Council Police Committee meeting about the request, which calls for 7,000 attendees and 60 vendors to be spread out over the 100-300 blocks of Main Street in downtown Smithfield.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market Manager Cheryl Ketcham is requesting that the street be closed from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day.