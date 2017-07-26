New Isle of Wight, Smithfield MOU in works

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
The Smithfield Town Council Parks and Recreation Committee was scheduled to discuss July 25 a draft memorandum of understanding with Isle of Wight County concerning the new Joseph W. Luter Jr. sports complex.
Missing from the draft document is any reference to the Smithfield Recreation Association. In a prior draft, the SRA figured prominently in the document.
Isle of Wight Assistant County Administrator Don Robertson said the county had removed the references to SRA because it is to be an agreement strictly between the town and county.