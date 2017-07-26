New Isle of Wight, Smithfield MOU in works

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Smithfield Town Council Parks and Recreation Committee was scheduled to discuss July 25 a draft memorandum of understanding with Isle of Wight County concerning the new Joseph W. Luter Jr. sports complex.

Missing from the draft document is any reference to the Smithfield Recreation Association. In a prior draft, the SRA figured prominently in the document.