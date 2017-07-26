Christian Outreach's food bank needs deposits

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

School is out and schoolchildren no longer have access to the free breakfast and lunch programs, which puts a strain on Isle of Wight Christian Outreach, said COP President Barbara Stafford.

The ecumenical consortium of churches is in need of an infusion for its food bank, that serves about 500 Isle of Wight families a month, Stafford said.

Those families struggle in the summer to provide three meals a day instead of the one during the school year, she said.

In addition to bare shelves at COP, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia is also low on supplies, Stafford added.

Needed are jars of peanut butter and jelly, dry pasta, spaghetti sauce, canned fruit, beans of all kinds, cereal, rice, macaroni and cheese — anything non-perishable.

“We don’t care if you go to the Dollar Store,” said Stafford about where individuals can shop for donations.

Cash donations are also used to purchase food. Those with excess garden produce are also invited to donate.

Isle of Wight Christian Outreach is located at 402 Grace St. in downtown Smithfield. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 356-9267 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.