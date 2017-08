Bluegrass music Friday

The popular local bluegrass band Hard Knox will perform Friday for the Summer Concert Series.

The band, founded by now-retired Johnny Knox, has been a regular supporter of the summer series for years.

Friday’s performance will begin at 8 p.m. on the Gazebo Stage at 288 Main Street.

The Summer Concert Series is sponsored by The Smithfield Times and the Isle of Wight Arts League. Concerts are free to the public.