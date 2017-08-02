Claremont's fire hydrants can't supply today's fire trucks

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

CLAREMONT—Fire trucks utilized by the Claremont Volunteer Fire Department are too powerful for the town’s fire hydrants.

The town of Claremont’s fire hydrants operate using the town’s drinking water system, the water pressure of which can’t keep up with the more powerful pumps used by the fire trucks, according to Mayor George Edwards.

“All of the hydrants are considered active, but restricted use only,” said Edwards.