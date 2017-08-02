Test well drilling continues

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The test wells being constructed by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, located next to Smithfield town offices on South Church Street, are expected to be completed later this year.

In all, seven wells at varying depths will be employed to test water levels and the chemical composition in several different aquifers, said Scott Bruce, groundwater characterization supervisor with DEQ, during a recent report to the Smithfield Town Council Water and Sewer Committee.