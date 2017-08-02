Senior transport options studied

Services organization working with hospitals

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia is working to put together an expanded transportation system for Isle of Wight County.

The system would be in addition to its current I-Ride van program, according to Chester Freeman with the Western Tidewater Transportation Collaborative, which is part of SSSEV.

Freeman discussed the program, which is currently in the planning stages, at a recent meeting of the Isle of Wight County Commission on Aging.