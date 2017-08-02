IW water rates up again

County's rate well above towns
By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
Isle of Wight County’s water rates went up by another 5 percent this past month.
Many county residents likely saw additional increases in their bills as well, due in part to new residential water meters in the county.
The county had originally planned for a roughly 9.5 percent increase to its water rate this year, but staff requested lowering it to 5 percent during the budgeting process due to the implementation of new, more accurate residential water meters, according to Director of Utility Services Donald Jennings.
The 5 percent increase will bring the rate from $9.68 per 1,000 gallons to $10.16 per every 1,000 gallons. Usage of over 50,000 gallons per month will increase from $8.54 to $8.96.