Army brass on stage Friday

Army brass will perform on the Gazebo Stage Friday.

That’s brass as in brass instruments. The Arsenal Brass ensemble, a component of the TRADOC Army Band of Fort Eustis, will be making its first appearance for the Summer Concert Series. The performance begins at 8 p.m.

Arsenal Brass performs hits from popular groups such as Youngblood Brass Band, Trombone Shorty and Bonerama, as well as classic hits from Michael Jackson to Amy Winehouse.

Summer Concert Series performances, which are “lawn chair” events, are free to the public. The series is sponsored by The Smithfield Times and the Isle of Wight Arts League, and underwritten by private and local business donations.