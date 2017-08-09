Despite accident, Midway vendor's record excellent

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Isle of Wight County Fair has for years used Amusements of America for its midway rides — the same company that provided the ride involved in the recent death of a young Ohio man.

“Their track record is one of the best,” said Danny Byrum, chairman of the Isle of Wight County Fair Committee about why Amusements of America has been awarded the contract to provide the rides at the fair.