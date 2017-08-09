Signup is triple Pruden

IW students opt for CTE courses
By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
The Isle of Wight County public school division is introducing three new Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses into its curriculum this year, and enrollment in all three has more than tripled from when they were previously offered at the Pruden Center for Industry and Technology two years ago.
Cosmetology, building trades and welding courses have enrolled 57, 62 and 42 Isle of Wight County high school students respectively so far, according to the division.
When the same courses were offered to Isle of Wight students at Pruden before the division announced it would be phasing out its relationship with the Suffolk-based center, only 24 students had signed up, 15 for cosmetology, four for building trades and five for welding.