Bike trail gets costlier

But county says it must build it to protect grant money

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Nike Park bike trail is slated to move forward while work on Route 620 (Broadwater Road), is being shelved until other funding options can be explored.

The Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead Thursday to use funding that was slated for Route 620, among other sources, to make up a $2 million shortfall in funding— or 50 percent over budget — for the bike trail.