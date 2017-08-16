Oldies with a jazz twist

The Summer Jones Band will make its first appearance in the Summer Concert Series Friday at 8 p.m.

Summer Jones is a trio of guitar, voice and percussion that plays songs ranging from the 1960s to today with that the band describes as a “jazz/funk twist.”

The band originated in Suffolk in 2012 and travels the East Coast performing. During the past five years, the trio has performed in Richmond, Danville, Asheville and Panama City Beach.

The Summer Concert Series is sponsored by The Smithfield Times and the Isle of Wight Arts League. Concert are underwritten by private donors and local businesses and are free to the public.