County helping to determine new use for former academy

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Isle of Wight County is looking for input on what to do with 24 acres of private land previously used as a campus for the now-defunct James River Christian Academy.

The county was recently awarded a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for $3,000, which it will use to fund a market analysis and feasibility study to help determine the best future use for the property, according to Economic Development Director Tom Elder.

The land, which is located along Benn’s Church Boulevard, was purchased this past spring by JVC Holdings LLC, a corporate investment and development company owned by Vincent Carollo, who is also the owner of Anna’s Ristorante in Smithfield. Carollo said that the property, formerly owned by the First Church Ministries in Newport News, had been on his company’s radar for a while since the Christian school closed down in the summer of 2008.