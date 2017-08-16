The Smithfield Times

Format of Board prayers on agenda

Do they violate court guidelines?

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Thursday to discuss its meeting invocation practice — one that has often included a prayer invoking Jesus Christ.

The Board meetings begin with an invocation, rotated among the five supervisors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

One member of the Board, William McCarty, is a pastor at Healing Waters Worship Center — a Christian place of worship — but he is not the only supervisor to have included Jesus in the invocation. 

