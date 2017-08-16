'Urban fund' soon gone

Smithfield has tapped state money for variety of projects

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Smithfield town officials are citing its “urban fund” as a source of money for a few transportation projects, including a turn lane at the Joseph W. Luter Jr. sports complex and the Nike Park bike trail.

And while the town has turned to that pot of money in the past, the fund will eventually be exhausted as the state in no longer making new annual allocations, said Town Manager Peter Stephenson.