'Urban fund' soon gone

Smithfield has tapped state money for variety of projects
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
Smithfield town officials are citing its “urban fund” as a source of money for a few transportation projects, including a turn lane at the Joseph W. Luter Jr. sports complex and the Nike Park bike trail.
And while the town has turned to that pot of money in the past, the fund will eventually be exhausted as the state in no longer making new annual allocations, said Town Manager Peter Stephenson.
Fiscal year 2010 was the last year the state distributed money into the construction allocation known as “urban funds,” and the funding formula has since changed, to include Smart Scale, said VDOT spokesman Dave Forster.