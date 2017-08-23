Griffins Friday

Clay and Nancy Griffin will bring country music back to the Gazebo Stage Friday at 8 p.m.

The Griffins, who fielded a country band for years, returned last year for the Summer Concert Series’ 30th anniversary. Their return was well received and they agreed to perform again this year.

Performing with the Griffins will be well-known local musicians Joe Barlow, Ronnie Pier, Paul Spencer and Steve Henry.

Friday’s concert will include something of a “first” for the series. The Griffins have invited singer and guitarist Justin McCurry to perform a brief set prior to 8 p.m. when their concert begins.

The summer concerts are sponsored by The Smithfield Times and the Isle of Wight Arts League, and are free to the public.

This summer’s series concludes on Friday, Sept. 1 with a variety show performed by Smithfield Little Theatre members.