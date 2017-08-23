Supervisors give tentative nod to ball field memorandum

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Without a completed usage plan, the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors was hesitant to approve a new draft of a MOU relating to its promised financial contribution to the Joseph Luter Jr. sports complex.

After some expressions of frustration with the process, the Board ultimately voted to sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding with the town of Smithfield, with the caveat that it must also approve of the site’s completed use policies and procedures, which town and county parks and recreation staff are still working together to finalize.

The Board agreed last year to contribute $250,000 overall to the sports complex project, roughly 6.25 percent of the $4 million endeavor.