Too many kittens Take them to the IW shelter

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
A cat carrier filled with 16 kittens abandoned on the side of the road recently has left animal activists advising other solutions.
And Isle of Wight Animal Services is seeking information about the carrier found at Fire Tower Road and Route 258 in the Windsor/Zuni area in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, according to the Isle of Wight Animal Shelter’s Facebook post.
Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight Animal Shelter is working with the non-profit Cat Corner of Hampton to help manage the sudden influx of 16 kittens, said Isle of Wight County Animal Control Officer Tiffany Webb.