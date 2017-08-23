Too many kittens Take them to the IW shelter

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

A cat carrier filled with 16 kittens abandoned on the side of the road recently has left animal activists advising other solutions.

And Isle of Wight Animal Services is seeking information about the carrier found at Fire Tower Road and Route 258 in the Windsor/Zuni area in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, according to the Isle of Wight Animal Shelter’s Facebook post.