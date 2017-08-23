Board tables prayer decision

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors voted to table a decision on whether to change the format of its invocations before meetings, which have often invoked Jesus Christ.

County Attorney Mark Popovich advised the Board Thursday that the practice of Board members opening government meetings with a prayer to Jesus was deemed unconstitutional as a violation of the Establishment Clause by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit July 14.

The invocation procedure of the Rowan County Commissioners in North Carolina, who lost the appeal, had been identical to Isle of Wight’s, according to Popovich, which begins meetings with a Call to Order, followed by an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by each supervisor on a rotational basis.