Confederate statue debate comes to IW, Surry

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The discussion over removing statues honoring the Civil War and Confederate soldiers has moved to Isle of Wight and Surry counties in the wake of violence resulting from a recent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Two local black leaders have stepped forward and asked the Surry and Isle of Wight County boards of supervisors to remove statues honoring Confederate soldiers.

The statues are located in front of the historic courthouses of both localities.

Isle of Wight NAACP Chapter President Valerie Butler Thursday asked the Board of Supervisors that the statue honoring fallen Confederate soldiers, which is on county-owned property, be removed. Butler was also concerned that the violence and turmoil that erupted in Charlottesville could come to Isle of Wight County.