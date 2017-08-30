Summer series closes with Smithfield Little Theatre

The Smithfield Little Theatre will bring “Broadway on Main” to Times Square Friday as the local troupe closes the 2017 Summer Concert Series. The 8 p.m. concert will be performed on the Gazebo Stage at 228 Main Street.

The collection of musical numbers performed by folks from the Smithfield Little Theater will include selections from this summer's Summer Youth Project production of "Seussical, Jr.", as well as SLT's very popular rendition of "Grease" from earlier this spring.

Along with a few other Broadway-esque numbers, you'll get a peek at what's coming up with a number from SLT's fall show, "Thoroughly Modern Millie," opening in October. (Tickets are on sale now!)

So come relax and enjoy one last summer weekend with Smithfield's own version of the Great White Way, "Broadway on Main."

The Summer Concert Series is sponsored by The Smithfield Times and the Isle of Wight Arts League. Concerts are free to the public.

For more information about SLT, tickets and volunteering, visit www.smithfieldlittletheatre.org.