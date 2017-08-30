Isle of Wight Museum hopes to find World War photos, documents

The Isle of Wight County Museum is asking residents to dig in their attics and drawers for old photos and memorabilia from World War I and World War II.

The Museum is building an online exhibit to highlight Isle of Wight County residents and their service during either war, either overseas or here on the home front, said Jennifer England, director of the Isle of Wight County Museum.

The Isle of Wight County Museum plans to compile the information for a program, “World War I and World War II: Conversations and Commemoration,” on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The effort is part of a statewide push by the Virginia World War I and World War II Commemorative Commission to plan, develop and commemorate the 100th anniversary of first world war and the 75th anniversary of the second world war.

The museum's event will honor local veterans and feature lectures, living historians, stories, military vehicles, document preservation and the Virginia World War I and World War II Commemoration Commissions Profiles of Honor Tour, England said.

Folks who have and would like to share photographs and other documentation are asked to set up an appointment with the museum staff. The museum will scan their photos and take information, England said. Photos and other information can also be sent by email.

To set up an appointment with museum staff, call 356-1223 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information on the state’s efforts, visit www.virginiawwiandwwii.org