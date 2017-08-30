Low CTE bid is 17 percent over

School Board votes to press on
By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
The Isle of Wight County School Board accepted a $3.6 million bid from Heartland Construction for new facilities at the county’s high schools, which was $600,000, or 17 percent, more than the division had estimated for the project, according to Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton.
The construction will be for the building of a new welding lab at Smithfield High to go in the school’s “career building” (formerly known as the “E-building”), and a new construction lab at Windsor High. The labs are scheduled to be ready for students to use for Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses in January.
The cost will also cover the construction of a new football field house and JROTC field house on the campus, planned to be completed in March, according to Thornton.