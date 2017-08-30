Low CTE bid is 17 percent over

School Board votes to press on

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The Isle of Wight County School Board accepted a $3.6 million bid from Heartland Construction for new facilities at the county’s high schools, which was $600,000, or 17 percent, more than the division had estimated for the project, according to Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton.

The construction will be for the building of a new welding lab at Smithfield High to go in the school’s “career building” (formerly known as the “E-building”), and a new construction lab at Windsor High. The labs are scheduled to be ready for students to use for Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses in January.