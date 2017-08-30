Statue land title is murky

Monument stays or land may revert

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

As the debate over Isle of Wight County’s Confederate soldier monument continues on Facebook, (see page 3), it seems the property it sits on has conditions of ownership.

If the piece of land is no longer used for the Confederate monument, it reverts back to the heirs of O.L. Batten, according to Isle of Wight County attorney Mark Popovich, who researched the deed for the property.

The property on which the monument sits is in front of Isle of Wight County’s historic courthouse building,

O.L. Batten was Isle of Wight County’s commissioner of revenue from 1895 – 1904, according to the Isle of Wight County website.