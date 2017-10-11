Rabies surge: 10 cases reported so far

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

A dog got into a fight with a raccoon that ended up testing positive for rabies on Oct. 5 near Morgart’s Beach Road.

The dog, which had been vaccinated against rabies, was given a booster vaccine and will be under a 45-day observation period, according to the Isle of Wight County Health Department.

This is the tenth case of rabies reported in Isle of Wight County this year, according to Jay Duell with the Isle of Wight County Health Department. Other reported cases occurred in Zuni, Central Hill, Days Point Road and Sugar Hill Road and involved four raccoons, two skunks, two foxes and two feral cats. Raccoons usually top the list, said Duell.