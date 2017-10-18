Woman allegedly had role in Rushmere crimes

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
A Rushmere woman was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the double homicide of an elderly woman and her son.
A juvenile living in her home was also issued petitions on similar charges in connection with the Sept. 23 murders of Nancy and Kenneth Starnes.
Sharon Galvin, 37, was arrested Oct. 4 on a felony charge of buying or receiving stolen property. She was released on bond, but was arrested again Oct. 11 with conspiracy to commit a felony and obstruction of justice. She was again released on bond.