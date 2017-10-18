The Smithfield Times

Woman allegedly had role in Rushmere crimes

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

A Rushmere woman was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the double homicide of an elderly woman and her son.

A juvenile living in her home was also issued petitions on similar charges in connection with the Sept. 23 murders of Nancy and Kenneth Starnes.

Sharon Galvin, 37, was arrested Oct. 4 on a felony charge of buying or receiving stolen property. She was released on bond, but was arrested again Oct. 11 with conspiracy to commit a felony and obstruction of justice. She was again released on bond. 

This section of the article is only available for our subscribers. Please log in or subscribe In order to view this part of the article.

 

 

