Will task force help or bypass planners

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Last month, the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors signed off on a task force made up of community stakeholders to provide input on the updating of the county’s comprehensive plan.

The Isle of Wight Planning Commission, which is legally tasked with preparing the county’s comprehensive plan, was not asked to comment concerning creation of the task force. However, the commission has been told of the formation of the task force and given the list of names of who would be on it, according to Planning Commission Vice-Chair Cynthia Taylor.