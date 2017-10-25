IW near top in graduation rates

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Isle of Wight County has one of the highest on-time graduation rates in the Hampton Roads region, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

The division’s rate of 93.8 percent of on-time graduates exceeds the state average of 91.1 percent and trails only York and Poquoson in the region, according to Isle of Wight County schools.

At Windsor High School, 96.6 percent of the class of 2017 earned a Board of Education approved diploma, and 92.7 percent from Smithfield’s most recent graduating class earned the same.