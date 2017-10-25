Come downtown for Halloween

Youthful ghosts and goblins, as well as superheroes, princesses and whatever else can be imagined are invited to downtown Smithfield to enjoy Safe Trick or Treat on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The annual event, hosted by The Smithfield Times, the Smithfield Police Department and local businesses, features businesses and organizations handing out candy, a Jack o’lantern contest and a costume contest.

Trick or treating begins at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street.

Refreshments are also available on The Smithfield Times’ lawn.

Those wanting to enter the Jack o’lantern contest are asked to bring their creations between 4-5:30 p.m. and should include the carver’s name, as well as a candle for night judging.

The costume contest is open to all ages. Inexpensive, age-appropriate prizes will be awarded.

After the festivities, subside on Main Street after 6:30 p.m., trick-or-treaters are known to head over to Grace Street, where residents have made it a tradition to elaborately dress up their houses and yards for visitors.

A town ordinance restricts trick-or-treating for children age 12 and under.

For more information about Safe Trick or Treat, call 357-3288.