IW water use may be mandated if available

Ordinance already in place

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Property owners who have spent thousands of dollars installing private wells in Isle of Wight County may now be required to pay thousands more to hook up to the county’s water system.

An existing county ordinance requires that all properties located near county waterlines connect to them within one year of being notified of their availability. Residents who have received notification of a new waterline alongside their property might not be aware of the mandated connection however, because the county’s notification doesn’t state that, according to Director of Utility Services Don Jennings.

“I have a feeling that all these letters went in the trash can,” Jennings said of the county notifications at a Board of Supervisors work session Thursday.