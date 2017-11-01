A 'Mediterranean Cruise' with Noona

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The Walter Noona Trio is returning to the town of Smithfield this month, and it’s bringing the sounds of the Mediterranean with it.

The musical excursion, a special extension of the Summer Concert Series, is designed to take listeners on a melodious cruise around the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. The concert features songs to transport attendees from Rome to Casablanca and back home, without any chance of seasickness.