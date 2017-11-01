A 'Mediterranean Cruise' with Noona

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
The Walter Noona Trio is returning to the town of Smithfield this month, and it’s bringing the sounds of the Mediterranean with it.
The musical excursion, a special extension of the Summer Concert Series, is designed to take listeners on a melodious cruise around the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. The concert features songs to transport attendees from Rome to Casablanca and back home, without any chance of seasickness.
Tickets are free but are required for admission. They can be picked up at The Smithfield Times and the Isle of Wight Arts League. Seating is limited to 140. Approximately 90 tickets remained to be distributed Tuesday.