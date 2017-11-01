State, local elections Tuesday

Virginia residents are going to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7 to elect a new governor, lt. governor and attorney general.

Running for governor is state Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, who is being challenged by Republican lobbyist Ed Gillespie. Libertarian Cliff Hyra is also on the ballot for governor. For lt. governor, Republican state Senator Jill Vogel is squaring off against Democratic assistant U.S. attorney Justin Fairfax. For attorney general, incumbent Democrat Mark Herring is being challenged by Republican attorney John Adams.

Isle of Wight County residents will also decide on who will represent them in the 64th District of the Virginia House of Delegates. Vying for the seat is Republican Emily Brewer and Democrat Rebecca Colaw. Del. Rosyln Tyler (D-75th), who represents a small portion of Isle of Wight and Surry counties, is unopposed.

Locally, the race for the Hardy District Supervisor seat is the only contested race in Isle of Wight County this election season. Herb DeGroft is challenging incumbent Supervisor Rudolph Jefferson, who is seeking a second term.

Other uncontested races include Don Rosie for Carrsville supervisor, Jackie Carr for the Carrsville seat on the Isle of Wight County School Board, and Alvin Wilson, who is seeking his first full term as Hardy District representative on the School Board.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Virginians are required to provide a valid form of photo identification. For more information, visit elections.virginia.gov