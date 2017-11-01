Number of extension agents far fewer and still declining

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Surry County lost its longtime cooperative extension agent in January and Isle of Wight lost its full-time agent by mid-year.

Surry’s extension position became vacant when veteran agent Glen Slade retired Jan. 1. Dr. Janet Spencer, who was Isle of Wight’s agent, is now the southeast district director who covers 33 localities.

So far, those two positions have not been filled, and the two offices are relying on agents from neighboring counties to fill in the gaps.

Meanwhile, Isle of Wight County resident Mel Atkinson complained to the Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 19 meeting about the lack of 4-H agents, who also work in the local extension offices. In the case of the Isle of Wight County 4-H agent, that individual is shared with Southampton County, he said.