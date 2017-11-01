Expanded Benn's Grant draws ire

Some residents feel betrayed by plans
By Ryan Kushner
Staff Writer
The offering of a new walking trail and an additional $250,000 in amenities was not enough to calm a sea of opposition to a proposed housing unit expansion at Benn’s Grant.
Homeowners in the budding community returned to the Isle of Wight County Planning Commission for a public hearing this past week to speak out against a rezoning request from East West Communities, which is looking to add an additional 231 housing units at the property in its next phase.
Residents previously voiced a wave of discontent for the proposal in September, but the public hearing was postponed by the developers until Tuesday, Oct. 24.
East West is seeking to rezone 19.6 acres along the front of the property from commercial to residential to allow for 105 more townhouse units and 88 duplex units. The developer is also requesting 6.8 acres toward the back of the property change from open space to residential in order to add 38 condominiums between the property’s two lakes.