School Board questions population study it funded
By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
In a dispute over future enrollment numbers, Isle of Wight County schools superintendent Dr. James Thornton recently told developers that they could look at the modest enrollment projections for the division, or they could look at reality.
“At Smithfield High School, there are no empty classrooms,” Thornton told the Isle of Wight County Planning Commission during a public hearing concerning additional housing units at Benn’s Grant.
School building capacity in the northern end of the county has been the subject of some interest and debate between housing developers and the division in recent months, and after an unexpected surge in students this year, a lot is still unclear about exactly what kind of growth the division is anticipating in the next five years.