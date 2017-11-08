Main Street paving options on table

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
The Smithfield Town Council is considering four options for repaving Main Street.
The town has been waiting for Columbia Gas to finish repairing and replacing its gas lines, which is anticipated for early spring of next year.
Hamtown’s unique thoroughfare has endured numerous incursions to its once earth-toned gravel surface since the town replaced its water lines earlier this year. The Town Council decided to hold up on repaving until Columbia Gas completed its work.