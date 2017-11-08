The Smithfield Times

Main Street paving options on table

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Smithfield Town Council is considering four options for repaving Main Street.

The town has been waiting for Columbia Gas to finish repairing and replacing its gas lines, which is anticipated for early spring of next year.

Hamtown’s unique thoroughfare has endured numerous incursions to its once earth-toned gravel surface since the town replaced its water lines earlier this year. The Town Council decided to hold up on repaving until Columbia Gas completed its work. 

This section of the article is only available for our subscribers. Please log in or subscribe In order to view this part of the article.

 

 

 

