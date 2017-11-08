Can Rescue Community Hall be saved?

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
Residents met Monday night to discuss the future of the Rescue community hall, and while several ideas were raised, an inspection and feasibility study appeared to be the most agreeable next step.
And Newport District Supervisor William McCarty, who suggested the inspection, offered to pay for it.
McCarty proposed having an inspection done to see what repairs are needed and projected expense, as well as having the trustees provide an idea of how much it would cost to maintain and operate the facility once the repairs are made.