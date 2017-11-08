Long-awaited, debated trail work to begin

Groundbreaking slated Thursday at Nike Park

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

After more than 10 years of planning, a groundbreaking is scheduled for the Nike Park bike trail on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The event will be held from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Carrollton Nike Park. A community meeting will follow from 5-7 p.m. at the park and is designed to let residents review the project plans and meet with the project team prior to construction.