Long-awaited, debated trail work to begin

Groundbreaking slated Thursday at Nike Park
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
After more than 10 years of planning, a groundbreaking is scheduled for the Nike Park bike trail on Thursday, Nov. 9.
The event will be held from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Carrollton Nike Park. A community meeting will follow from 5-7 p.m. at the park and is designed to let residents review the project plans and meet with the project team prior to construction.
The groundbreaking is for the three-mile portion of the trail that runs from Nike Park along Nike Park Road to Battery Park Road, and along Battery Park Road to the intersection of S. Church Street in Smithfield.