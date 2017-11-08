Brewer, Jefferson win

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Republican Emily Brewer easily won the 64th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates over opponent Rebecca Colaw.

Democrats, however, won the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general seats, with Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax and Mark Herring defeating their Republican opponents.

By 9 p.m., national news outlets were projecting Northam as winner and calling it a defeat of President Donald Trump’s divisive politics.