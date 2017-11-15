Foods CEO: No need to fear China

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Smithfield Foods President and CEO Ken Sullivan has heard his share of rumors about the company since it was purchased by the WH Group a few years ago, but the latest one was news to him.

It seems some folks believe Foods is shipping pigs to China where they are processed and then returned through Canada to the U.S. for sale to American consumers.

“It’s utter nonsense. It’s asinine from an economic standpoint,” said Sullivan recently in an interview held at the corporate headquarters in Smithfield.