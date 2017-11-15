Who will wield the gavel?

To rotate or not is Board question

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Last year, Hardy District Supervisor Rudolph Jefferson was passed over for chairman of the Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors as Carrsville Supervisor Rex Alphin was given the position for the third year in a row.

Last week, Jefferson soundly beat his challenger, Herb DeGroft with 66 percent of the vote. Will he now get a turn wielding the gavel? Jefferson said the issue did pop into his mind the day after the election.