Who will wield the gavel?

To rotate or not is Board question
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
Last year, Hardy District Supervisor Rudolph Jefferson was passed over for chairman of the Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors as Carrsville Supervisor Rex Alphin was given the position for the third year in a row.
Last week, Jefferson soundly beat his challenger, Herb DeGroft with 66 percent of the vote. Will he now get a turn wielding the gavel? Jefferson said the issue did pop into his mind the day after the election.
However, given the controversy that arose last year, Jefferson said he wants to give the issue some thought before saying whether or not he wants the position.