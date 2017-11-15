Cotton, peanut yields up

Rain came when needed this year

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Virginia cotton farmers generated a bumper crop of cotton bales this year, up 90 percent from 2016, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Producers expect to harvest 83,000 acres, up 11,000 acres from 2016.

The reason was the weather, said Elaine Lidholm, spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.