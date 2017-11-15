Private well users protected

County can't require them to tap onto system

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Following a discussion by the Board of Supervisors last month on mandatory water line hookups, county staff learned that only the state can regulate private wells.

Utility Services Director Don Jennings was contacted by the Virginia Water Well Association, which provided that information and indicated that wells are under the Virginia Department of Health’s jurisdiction.

To make connections to county water lines mandatory, Isle of Wight would need to request special legislation from the state to add it to a list of authorized localities, according to Jennings, or to create utility service districts.