The Haunted House of Sycamore Cross

In the middle of a field near Mill Swamp and Proctors Bridge stands an old abandoned brick building, deserted shortly after the Revolutionary War, that is rumored to be haunted.

Many thanks to Albert P. Burckard for the narration of the story, and the Holliman/Holleman family for access to the building and historical photos: http://hollimanfamilyhistory.blogspot.com/